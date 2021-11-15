4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/14/21 2:00PM-4:00PM. Welcome home to this beautiful Tudor style home conveniently located just off Irby St. and between the crossroads of 3rd Loop and Alligator. The 0.75 acre corner lot features a large half circle drive that provides dual access points to both cross streets. The home itself boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths within its 3100sq ft floorplan and a fresh coat of paint throughout. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring was installed during a property refresh in 2021, along with new flooring, the kitchen has been updated with new countertops, cabinets, sink, fixtures, and appliances. On the main level you will find the kitchen, den, dining, utility and one bedroom and one bath. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms with new carpet, a bonus room and two full bathrooms. Outside there is a large, enclosed porch attached to the main home, pool, covered parking and storage building. Do no miss your chance to view this property today!