4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

Immaculate single story brick home located in desirable Cloisters Subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, double garage, fenced back yard, sunroom, screened rear porch. Formal dining room, breakfast room. New windows throughout the entire home. Wired and insulated playhouse/home office in back yard. Granite countertops and vanity tops. Master bedroom with en suite bath. So many updates! A rare find. Schedule your showing today! $299,900.

