4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

BEAUTIFUL, IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE SUBDIVISION HIGHGATE. THIS HOME IS NOT EVEN A YEAR OLD & IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, MOVE IN READY WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Large master suite, screened porch, & a great patio area, WAS BUILT BY ALAN STURKIE IN 2021.. DONT DELAY IN SEEING THIS BEAUTIFUL GEM.