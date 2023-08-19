USDA financing eligible, 100% financing, New Construction. This means you can buy this home with no money out of pocket. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home on a large lot. This home offers an open floor plan with a large family room, spacious kitchen and dining room. The Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinets for storage and solid surface counters. The main owners suite is located on the first floor. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms along with another full bath. This is a great home in the South Florence school district and convenient to all Florence SC has to offer. Come take a look today and buy your new home with no money out of your pocket, it is not gonna get any better than that. Come on home.