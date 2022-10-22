4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

Welcome to your new home in The Grove at Ebenezer. 3 beds and 2 full bathrooms downstairs with a large bonus/4th bedroom upstairs, and 2 car garage. The yard is fenced in with wooden privacy fence, and well maintained landscaping. The back yard has an extended wooden deck off the patio with a wooden pergola overtop. The Shed also comes with home. This home is move in ready and waiting on its new owner. The neighborhood is uniquely located 5 minutes from interstate 95 and I-20, as well as the Magnolia Mall, and many restaurants. There is a private school directly bordering the property that is K3-12th grade, and the public middle school across the street. There is a clubhouse with exterior amenities, pool, grilling area, playground, pond, and walking trail within a short walk of the home. These amenities are included in the $600 per year HOA dues. Schedule your appointment today to view this home with your local agent!