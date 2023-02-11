Beautiful nestled home in the prestigous Grove community. Open floor plan offers great room for entertaining. With 2623 sq. ft. there is surely space for everyone to enjoy. Gorgeous granite countertops and backsplash in the capacious kitchen. Four spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with large garden tub and double vanity. Recessed lighting, cozy fireplace and high end finishes makes this a MUST SEE! Large backyard enclosed with a privacy fence. Well maintained pool exclusive to community great for a dip during the summer months. Schedule your private showing today!