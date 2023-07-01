Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in West Florence school district. Nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless appliance. Owners suite is located on first floor with 3 more bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Sellers are willing to allow $5000 in Closing Costs and/or concessions to be used by buyers on a acceptable offer. The home is finished and ready to move in so come take a look today and let's make a deal.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Darlington High football/baseball/basketball star Brian Scott is the new boys' basketball coach at Lamar, and Jason E…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The memories bring back plenty of emotions for Eugene Brooks. On opening day at Truist Park, the 1989 South Florence graduate…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Hannah Altman was already looking forward to her second year as a golf player at UNC Wilmington. The former Carolina Academy …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Harold Ellerbee is living his dream and his father's dream -- or at least soon will be if his plans hold.