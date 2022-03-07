4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $300,000

Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home situated in the heart of Florence. With home 3,400 sq. ft. and situated on over a half acre, this is truly a conveniently located gem! Features of this lovely home include: gorgeous hardwood flooring, large spacious rooms, a living room (with a gas fireplace), dining room, kitchen with an eat-in space with a bay window, and a den (gas fireplace and built-in shelving). Also located on the first floor are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. On the second floor there is an additional bedroom, bonus room, office space, and and a full bathroom and laundry room. The exterior features a fully fenced backyard, two covered patio areas (with the main house and carport), a balcony deck, and a welcoming front porch. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this one of a kind home has to offer.