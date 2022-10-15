This beautiful newly constructed home, in the West Florence area, features 9 foot ceilings throughout, four bedrooms with a flex room which could be used as a fifth bedroom. The home also features a trey ceiling in the master and vaulted ceilings in the living room. This grand home is situated on huge lot just over half an acre.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $305,000
