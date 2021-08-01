4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $309,000

Welcome home to this beautiful country retreat. With 5 acres, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, you are sure to love this southern beauty. You are welcomed home with a gorgeous colonial front porch that is perfect for relaxing and taking in the comfort of this charming property. The exterior features: Large open yard and pastures, horse barn, small pond, detached building, and a concrete pad. The interior of the home features a formal living and dining room, spacious kitchen, study, large 4 seasons room, 1 bedroom and full bathroom on the 1st floor and 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bath rooms on the second floor. This home is perfect for a horse farm or just enjoying all this country home has to offer!