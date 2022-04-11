Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 1.04 acre lot in West Florence. Open floor plan and spacious rooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry and an abundant amount of cabinet space. All kitchen appliances to convey. The living room features a gas log fire place (requires use of propane), built in "Southern Living" inspired cubbies for books, framed portraits and collectibles. The master suite is located on the first floor and has an adjoining master bath with dual sink vanity, jet tub and separate shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a loft bonus area which overlooks the living area. The 10.6 kilowatt Solar Panel System makes this home stand out in energy efficiency - significantly reducing electricity usage and expense. Exterior features include a generous screened porch across back side off house, ingroud pool and arbor area perfect for the grill!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $309,900
