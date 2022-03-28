4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $314,900

You will be eager to come home to this airy and well-maintained beauty in the Hoffmeyer Crossings Subdivision. Natural light, along with 9 foot ceilings that feature domed, vaulted and tray ceilings give extra drama to its charm! It is move-in ready with a warm-toned color palette and immaculate hardwood floors. Perfect for entertaining family and friends are the screened-in porch with deck and separate patio. The master bedroom and great room both lead out onto the porch. Many other architectural details add more character to this traditional home. An in-ground sprinkler system makes grass maintenance as easy as turning a spigot. Yep, there is also a wired shed that can be used as a workshop. It's less than a 10 minutes drive from shopping, restaurants, walking trails, top rated schools and exits to Interstate 95 and much more.