4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,000

Welcome to your new home in Oakdale!! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home boasts all the features anyone could ask for. A beautiful brick, traditional, one-story home sitting on a corner lot with over a half acre, plus a water front view. Natural hardwoods flow throughout the house, which give it a warm, homey feel. Features of the home include granite countertops, stainless appliances, natural gas fireplace, laundry room, enclosed sunroom with heating and cooling, encapsulated crawlspace with de-humidifier, whole home gas generator, 2 car attached garage with carport, wired 2 car detached garage/workshop with half bath and carport, fenced yard, patio with upgraded TREK decking boards, surveillance and alarm system to convey with home, and extra foundation piers and floor joist support beams installed under the home. NO HOA. No Covenants. County water, sewer, and natural gas! Also, the seller has decided to leave the big flat screen TV mounted in the living room/den for the new owner!! The detached garage is a 24x24 with a 24x30 covered carport attached (rain gutters are built in to carport). This lovely home has so many extra features that you can't easily find at other homes in Florence. Call your local agent today to schedule a private viewing and make this house a home for your family!