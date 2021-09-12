4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,000

 Skip to main content
Welcome home to 406 S. Calhoun Dr. located in West Florence, great location close to shopping and I- 95/I-20. This home boasts both a side porch and a back patio with a fenced yard on .50 acres. The inside features a formal dining room, large great room, a stunning sunroom and hardwood floors throughout. The newly renovated kitchen includes beautiful quartz countertops along with all stainless appliances and gas stove. The masters suite is a great addition that is spacious and on the first floor with a walk-in closet, garden tub, shower and separate HVAC unit. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and full bath. New Roof 2016. Move in Ready. Don't miss out on this beautiful home, it won't last long!

