4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $318,500

This home offers 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Master bedroom down stairs. Living room dining and den with wood burning fireplace. Gas stove for cooking. Some repairs and update done. Call for showing today. Fence back yard. Lot size .34 Seller is offering buyer a 1 year home warranty at closing. Spacious home at a great price

