This home offers 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Master bedroom down stairs. Living room dining and den with wood burning fireplace. Gas stove for cooking. Some repairs and update done. Call for showing today. Fence back yard. Lot size .34 Seller is offering buyer a 1 year home warranty at closing. Spacious home at a great price
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $318,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Brooke Flowers Elliott wasn’t really aware of any of the other Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame inductees prior to …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of the Salvation Army in Florence said that recent reports of two of its guides on racism took the guides out of context.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants connected to three "collision scam" incidents that took place Nov. 9 and then another on Nov. 29.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a two people involved in the theft of a box utility trainer from the Palmetto Street Church of God's parking lot.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – After suffering its first loss of the season Friday against Cardinal Newman, the Wilson High School boys’ basketball team was…
CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This is a perfect opportunity for an investor to add 3 Mobile Homes on almost 2 acres of land to their portfolio! The p…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- An unattended candle early Tuesday morning started a fire and left a family homeless heading into the holidays.
Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed somewhat.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – According to published reports, former Wilson High School standout Loyal McQueen has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. says he wants to make the community, particularly the African American community, aware of changes t…