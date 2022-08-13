4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $320,000

One owner home built by Louie Hopkins. This four bedroom and three bathroom floor plan has over 2100 square feet sitting on a beautiful lot covered in an abundance of beautiful flowers in a cul-de-sac. This home features an open floor plan. Upon entering the home you step into the large combination living room and formal dining room. The kitchen over looks this large living area with granite countertops, tile floor, Stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. The master suite has A beautiful tray ceiling and the master bath offers a soaking tub, stand up shower, double sinks, water closet and walk in closet. Other features this home has to offer: fourth bedroom with bath on the second story, fenced in back yard, two car garage, pre-engineered flooring in living and dining room, tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. There is a screen porch and attached two car garage!