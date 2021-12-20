 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $324,000

Welcome to the beautiful area of Hickory Grove! This 3.61 corner lot has so much to offer both outside and in. This charming house on the hill includes a large corner lot that can be divided for an additional home site or kept as part of the property for additional space and privacy. The 4-bedroom, 2 full and 1 partial bath layout features all four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, with the partial bath on the main level. The home features hardwood floors in the main living areas and all bedrooms, heart of pine floors and knotty pine walls in the den, built-in bookshelves, a window seat, and a wood burning fireplace. The eat in kitchen has received updated granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, updated cabinets and a tile backsplash. Outside, along with the spacious two car garage, the home features a large, covered parking pad that could be enclosed for additional storge or left open for an outdoor kitchen. Do not miss your opportunity to see all this home has to offer!

