4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

Welcome home to this beautifully updated home located in the desirable neighborhood of Oakdale. Just in time for Spring and Summer, this home is situated on a spacious half acre lot with a POOL! Features of this home include 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a formal living room, dining room, den, and multi-purpose room. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with new counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, flooring and updated cabinets! The living room and den have an open floor plan for an extra spacious living area. The multi-purpose room is perfect for various uses, and provides an enjoyable view to the backyard and pool. Additional features include crown molding, chair railing, hard wood flooring, built-in shelving, new lighting, and updated bathrooms throughout! The exterior features a spacious deck, fully fenced in backyard with a double gate, new roof, new windows, new pool pump, and a large pool deck/patio perfect for both entertaining and relaxing alike. Don’t delay in seeing first had all this lovely updated home has to offer.