 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

This beautiful newly constructed home, in the West Florence area, features 9 foot ceilings throughout, four bedrooms with a flex room which could be used as a fifth bedroom. The home also features a trey ceiling in the master and vaulted ceilings in the living room. This grand home is situated on huge lot just over half an acre.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert