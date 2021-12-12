 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

GREAT RENTAL INCOME OPPORTUNITY!!! Well built 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home plus a small raised beach home in the downtown area of Florence. Formal areas, hardwood floors, etc. This home has an attached 1 bedroom apartment that can be turned into an in-law suite plus a 1 bedroom apartment in the raised beach house. Very large lot with a garage under the beach house and a car port plus workshop in the backyard. You have to see this to appreciate it. Conveniently located near dining, shopping, businesses, colleges and hospitals.

