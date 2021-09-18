4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $330,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Wedgewood! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The first-floor owners suite and bath provide upgraded features that you are sure to love. Features of the owners suite include: trey ceilings, full tile shower with rain shower head, freestanding tub, granite, and gorgeous lighting. No detail was missed in this suite! In addition to the owner’s suite there are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 1st floor and a bedroom and full bathroom on the 2nd floor. This home features a formal dining room, built in bookshelves, gas fireplace, enhanced moldings, wainscotting, and 12ft ceilings. The large open kitchen is adorned with a granite center work island, and counter seating. The beautiful white cabinets provide ample storage space, and the full compliment of stainless appliances make this kitchen really pop! This home also includes a separate laundry room and built in storage space as you enter the home from the garage. Moving to the outside you are greeted by the screened in porch, and a large detached storage building. Don't delay this home is sure to exceed your every expectation!