4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $335,000

  Updated
Like new home, located in West Florence, near I95 and I20, desirable subdivision of Villa Toscana. Home is packed with upgrades, including engineered hardwood floors, lots of crown molding, wainscoting, tile floors in the 3 baths, fireplace, tankless water heater, sprinkler system, kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry ,deep sink, and stainless steel appliances, range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, Master suite features, granite counter tops, dual sinks, large tile shower with seat, large walk in master closet with built ins, spilt floor plan with 3 bedrooms downstairs, Fourth bedroom and full bath upstairs, Laundry room features mud area with cubbies and laundry sink, Corner lot , with fenced in back yard, lots of curb appeal, low maintenance home, HOA fees include front yard maintenance, so you can enjoy your free time and relax, ready for you to move right into

