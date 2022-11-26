All BRICK New Construction home located in in the Hallmark Subdivision. Home features an open floor plan, four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath. Owners' bedroom has an en-suite-bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. All Stainless appliances. Two car garage, so much more!! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, entertainment. Private backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $337,000
