 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,900

Welcome home to this beautiful Tudor style home conveniently located just off Irby St. and between the crossroads of 3rd Loop and Alligator. The 0.75 acre corner lot features a large half circle drive that provides dual access points to both cross streets. The home itself boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths within its 3100sq ft floorplan and a fresh coat of paint throughout. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring was installed during a property refresh in 2021, along with new flooring, the kitchen has been updated with new countertops, cabinets, sink, fixtures, and appliances. On the main level you will find the kitchen, den, dining, utility and one bedroom and one bath. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms with new carpet, a bonus room and two full bathrooms. Outside there is a large, enclosed porch attached to the main home, pool, covered parking and storage building. Do no miss your chance to view this property today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert