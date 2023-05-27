Come and see this new charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Cedar Crest Subdivision. This home includes all engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout, upgraded natural stone counters, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features a double tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. In the spacious master bath, you will find a large linen closet, a freestanding tub and a tiled shower with rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The kitchen houses a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and an island with overhang for seating. The extra large family room features a gas log fireplace and custom built-ins. The garage entry includes a mud bench, storage closet, and pantry. Exterior features to include a landscaped, sodded, & irrigated front and rear yard. The rear yard features a covered porch and will be fenced in. Schedule your personal tour today! Cedar Crest is Florence's newest premier subdivision located off of W. Sumter St about a quarter mile from its intersection with N. Ebenezer Rd. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Zoned for Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School! **Finished photos are from a completed home of the same floor plan.**