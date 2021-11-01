 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $345,808

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $345,808

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $345,808

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert