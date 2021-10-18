Well maintained single story home with and added apartment!! Main house offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths, spacious kitchen with double ovens and solid surface counters and tile backsplash. Two formal dining areas ( Both with fireplaces, formal living room with fireplace and large den with fireplace. Yes that is 3 fireplaces!. Wet bar area and breakfast room. Large master suite with double closets. Enter the apartment! It has a bedroom, bath with tile shower, a den that has an outside entrance (complete with outdoor space) and a full kitchen.. All of this in coveted Forest Hills.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $349,000
