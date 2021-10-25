4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000

3467 Claude Douglas is ready for you. Come home to this Mediterranean-styled design and enjoy your pool in this backyard oasis located in the beautiful Forest Lake West. This amazing cul-de-sac lot is just over a half-acre and offers privacy while still being conveniently close to all that Florence has to offer, including easy interstate access for traveling. The surround windows in the breakfast room capture the cheerful light, and it is the perfect place to enjoy the start of your day while overlooking your backyard retreat. The welcoming two-story foyer leads to a beautiful living room that is enhanced by an impressive bay window and is open to the connecting formal dining room, which is conveniently adjacent to the kitchen. In the kitchen, you will enjoy the open connection to the den and breakfast area. At the top of the stairs, you will find a landing area that leads to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a bonus (or 4th bedroom), and a laundry room. This home also features enhanced moldings throughout; new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, den, and breakfast; freshly painted walls; gas fireplace and built-in; tray ceiling in the primary bedroom, back deck overlooking and positioned to enjoy the pool. You're invited to see this beautiful home! Don't delay and miss this opportunity to enjoy your own paradise!