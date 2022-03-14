4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000

This one owner home has been well loved and cared for. Located on a cul-de-sac in Forest Lake South, this nice and quiet neighborhood will feel like home immediately. With a master suite downstairs and a second bedroom and full bathroom on the opposite side of the first floor, this home offers great space for hosting guests or having a live-in parent or relative. A modern kitchen with updated appliances and a living room with a fireplace complete the first floor. The second floor boasts a well-appointed bathroom in between two spacious bedrooms and a second walk-in closet. Schedule a showing today! Buyers and buyers' agent to verify all information.