This one owner home has been well loved and cared for. Located on a cul-de-sac in Forest Lake South, this nice and quiet neighborhood will feel like home immediately. With a master suite downstairs and a second bedroom and full bathroom on the opposite side of the first floor, this home offers great space for hosting guests or having a live-in parent or relative. A modern kitchen with updated appliances and a living room with a fireplace complete the first floor. The second floor boasts a well-appointed bathroom in between two spacious bedrooms and a second walk-in closet. Schedule a showing today! Buyers and buyers' agent to verify all information.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
FLORENCE— — Since the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve a policy of zero tolerance for fighting last year, the public pa…
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social m…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two-time Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 y…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Donald Trump's Front Row Joes have arrived in Florence ahead of Saturday's Save America rally.
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray knew his South Florence squad would be tested against Carolina Forest.
HARTSVILLE – Dancing with the stars of Darlington County, previously scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, will take place March 17 at …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Florence to attend his Save America Rally. — Among them were people like Bill and Vicky …