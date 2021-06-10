 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $352,500

Beautiful Traditional Home Nestled on a Private Lot on the Golf Course at The Country Club of South Carolina. Sit on the Large Screened In Porch or Large Back Patio with a Private View of the Lush Backyard. This Lovely Home Features Two Story Foyer and Two Story Family Room. Powder Room. New Kitchen. Large Master Suite Down with Nice Hardwood Floors. Large Tiled Shower and Whirlpool. Upstairs Features 3 Additional Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Formal Areas! Living Room can be used as a Study. Extremely Well Maintained One Owner Home! View More

