4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $354,000

Few homes will compare to this home with its stylish rotunda entrance foyer and functional floor plan. Unmatched attention to detail in this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the first floor, and an upstairs suite with bonus room and adjoining sizable bedroom and bath. The greatroom has a wall of windows overlooking an outdoor oasis highlighted with patio and firepit, and a view of the water. The kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters and provides a pantry which adds to the tremendous usable storage already available in the kitchen cabinetry. There is an adjoining eating area adding to the appeal of this desirable open floor plan. The private master bedroom has adjoining master bathroom with double sinks, a garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet.