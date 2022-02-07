 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $354,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $354,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $354,900

Location, location, location! A beautiful southern classic style home located in the desirable Country Club Forest neighborhood! Situated on .52 acres on a corner lot, this brick home has a gated entrance, large 2 car carport and a detached 2 car garage with a bonus room (electric and air conditioned). The interior features a 2 story foyer, large dining room, breakfast room, a large living room, bonus room with cathedral ceilings, and 2 bedrooms on the first floor (including owners suite) and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. The kitchen includes counter seating and an eating nook. All bedrooms, dining room, and the breakfast area feature beautiful hardwood floors. The living room is completed with a wood burning fireplace, wet bar and a large storage area. There is ample storage throughout, with large walk-in closets in the bedrooms! The roof is only 4 years. The possibilities are endless with this traditional beauty. Schedule your showing today and allow your imagination to flourish!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education
Local News

Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees continues to try to stop or slow down the planned consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools and the closure of the district's middle and high schools. Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed backpay. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert