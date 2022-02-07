4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $354,900

Location, location, location! A beautiful southern classic style home located in the desirable Country Club Forest neighborhood! Situated on .52 acres on a corner lot, this brick home has a gated entrance, large 2 car carport and a detached 2 car garage with a bonus room (electric and air conditioned). The interior features a 2 story foyer, large dining room, breakfast room, a large living room, bonus room with cathedral ceilings, and 2 bedrooms on the first floor (including owners suite) and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. The kitchen includes counter seating and an eating nook. All bedrooms, dining room, and the breakfast area feature beautiful hardwood floors. The living room is completed with a wood burning fireplace, wet bar and a large storage area. There is ample storage throughout, with large walk-in closets in the bedrooms! The roof is only 4 years. The possibilities are endless with this traditional beauty. Schedule your showing today and allow your imagination to flourish!