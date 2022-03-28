Beautiful home located in Claussen Pointe (Crossings Golf Club). 3 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs. 4th bedroom (bonus room) upstairs with full bath. Bright and airy kitchen with breakfast room. Separate formal dining room. Great room with fireplace and built-ins. Sunroom. Patio/rear covered porch. Attached 2 car garage and detached garage. Situated on a 1/2 acre lot. So much to offer in this amazing property. Schedule your showing right away! $359,900.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900
