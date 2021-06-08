4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900

Well-kept home located in Wedgewood Subdivision with 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and a bonus room), 2 full baths, double side-entrance garage, screened rear porch, large fenced back yard. Amazing open kitchen with granite countertops, over sized island, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast room. Lots of hardwood flooring. Master bedroom with en-suite bath. New 18 Seer high efficiency heat pump. Impressive home! Schedule your showing now! View More