4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900

3125 Breakwater - New Construction Step into the foyer to appreciate the custom details that start at the front door of this over 2,600 sqft. home. Look forward and be impressed by the welcoming living space ahead. The great room is anchored by a beautiful fireplace flanked with built-ins. While the kitchen boasts white cabinetry, a large island that accommodates additional seating, and a dining area. There is also a smart spot drop zone just as you step in from the garage. A first-floor guest suite and a powder room is perfect for hosting, while the back porch is a great space for outdoor entertaining. Go upstairs to find a loft, two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a conveniently placed laundry room. While the spacious primary retreat is enhanced with a relaxing bath and a large walk-in closet. Additional features of this home include a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation (2 speakers in the kitchen to enjoy your favorite music), luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas, tile flooring in the wet areas, tankless water heater, landscaping and irrigation in the front yard, and a kitchen pantry. This beautiful Summergate home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy interstate access for traveling.

