Beautifully maintained home located in desirable Wessex Subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, double garage, approx. 2236 square feet. Open floor plan, great room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area! First floor owner's suite with luxury bath including double granite vanity tops, walk-in shower, walk-in closet and tile flooring. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs! 4th bedroom or bonus room upstairs and a full bathroom. Fenced back yard and screened rear porch! This neighborhood also features a community pool, outdoor gathering area (including fire pit) and a playground. Everything to love! Schedule your showing right away! $359,900
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900
