4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900

Welcome To The Colony At Forest Lake! This Great Home Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths Down and A Large 4th Bedroom Or Bonus With Full Bathroom, The Large Kitchen Boasts Stainless Bosch Appliances, Granit Counters and Tasteful Backsplash. The Large Great Room Features A Gas Log Fireplace. This Open Plan From Great Room to Dining Room Is Sure To Please. Tile and Laminate Down. Sit On The Large Screened Porch Or Large Patio and Enjoy The View Of The Great Backyard, With Sprinkler System On City Water. Beautiful Plantation Shutters and A Whole House Generator Are "Special Extras"