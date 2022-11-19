The Porter G - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 2 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room and a fireplace in the Great Room. Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and brick, with a huge 12x12 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! "Seller to pay up to $10,000 in CC and pre-paids with Homeowner's Mortgage provided home closes in 2022. Seller paid closing costs is reduced to $5,000 if purchaser closes this home in 2023"
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $360,391
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School football coach Raymond Jennings announced Tuesday that he will step down from his coaching position …
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s done. It’s gone. It’s forgotten.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was, as Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb put it, a “good old-fashioned barn-burner.”
FLORENCE, S.C. – For as big a weapon as LaNorris Sellers’ arm has been for South Florence this season, his offensive line wouldn’t mind if he …
FLORENCE, S.C. – There have been very few times this season where an opposing team has been able to slow down the South Florence offense – let…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Regardless of the outcome Saturday, it will be a somewhat bittersweet moment in the Huntley household.
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Markel Townsend rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten A.C. Flora ended Hartsville’s season wit…