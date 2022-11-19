 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $360,391

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $360,391

The Porter G - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 2 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room and a fireplace in the Great Room. Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and brick, with a huge 12x12 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! "Seller to pay up to $10,000 in CC and pre-paids with Homeowner's Mortgage provided home closes in 2022. Seller paid closing costs is reduced to $5,000 if purchaser closes this home in 2023"

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert