4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $364,000

Here is the Unicorn! A beautifully updated home in West Florence situated on almost 3 acres of privacy! This single story floorplan features two separate master suites with one being located near the garage entrance that can function as an in-law space. The family room and kitchen have an open flow with a breakfast area overlooking the back and a separate formal dining room. There is also a private home office on the front of the house. Outside you will find a porch which can be accessed from the master bedroom and overlooks the patio with an outdoor wood-burning fireplace. There is a large wired workshop with two roll up door bays. Upgraded features to this amazing home include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, and fresh interior paint. The layout of this property is perfect as the home is on the center acre of land with a vacant lot on each side, providing an abundance of privacy. Take your tour of one of the most sought after pieces of real estate in Florence, but act quickly!