 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $368,322

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $368,322

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert