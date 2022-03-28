Welcome home to the quaint neighborhood of The Pointe! This beautiful brick home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and has been maintained in pristine condition. The owners suite, one additional bedroom and two full bathrooms are located on the first floor. Two additional bedrooms and one full bathroom are located on the second floor. Features of this home include: beautiful hardwood flooring, built in shelving and entertainment center, trey ceiling and french doors in the dining room, fresh interior paint, large walk-in closets, and a large walk in attic. The upgraded kitchen features solid surface counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, counter seating and a television that conveys. The owners suit features hardwood floors and a spacious bathroom with separate vanities, a closet organizer and a television. The exterior features a low maintenance yard, large side porch and a two car garage with ample storage. Don't delay in viewing this home, it is completely move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $369,000
