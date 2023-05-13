Welcome to Wedgewood, where luxury and elegance meet in this stunning home built by Doulaveris Builders in 2018. Step through the front door and be greeted by an open-concept layout that seamlessly blends the living spaces. Coffered ceilings in Formal Dining room add an extra touch of sophistication. Large Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Double Oven, Full Pantry and more. Home boasts plantation shutters throughout. Master Suite with Beautiful Water-view, Tray Ceilings, Upscale Bath with Jet Tub, Tiled Shower and Huge Walk-In Closet. Upstairs oversized 4th bedroom and full bath perfect for guests. Walk-In Attic space for extra storage. Nestled on a prime lot overlooking a serene waterview with private deck, Brick Paved Patio and Screened Porch. Full sprinkler system in front & back yard added. Driveway extension added for more parking. Natural Gas for Gas Logs in Living Room and Tankless Hot Water Heater. This home has it all!