The Porter G - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 2 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room and a fireplace in the Great Room. Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and brick, with a huge 12x12 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $370,391
