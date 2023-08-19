Come and see this wonderful Doulaveris Builders 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath open layout home plan in Cedar Crest subdivision! With a spacious kitchen and oversized work island open into the dining area and family room, this home is the perfect layout for entertaining guests. This home features all engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout, upgraded natural stone counters, and stainless steel appliances. The owner's suite boasts a specialty tray to vault ceiling and bathroom with an oversized tiled shower with rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The owner’s walk-in closet features custom built shelving and convenient access to the laundry room. The spacious kitchen houses an upgraded GE stainless steel appliance package including a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and an island with overhang for seating. The family room features a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves, which house the wiring for entertainment components and networking. Exterior features to include a large covered rear porch and a landscaped, sodded, & irrigated front and rear yard. Rear yard will be fenced in. *Interior photos are from a similar completed home.* Schedule your personal tour today! Cedar Crest is Florence's newest premier subdivision located off of W. Sumter St about a quarter mile from its intersection with N. Ebenezer Rd. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Zoned for Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School!