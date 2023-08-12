Welcome to this delightful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath new construction home in the highly desired Cedar Crest Subdivision! You will love absolutely everything about this new layout. Featuring all hardwood flooring and tile throughout, upgraded natural stone counters, and stainless steel appliances, this home has so much to offer! The master bedroom boasts a specialty tray to vault ceiling and large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving. In the master bath, you will find a freestanding tub and a tiled shower with rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The oversized master closet has convenient access to the laundry room, making those laundry days a breeze. The spacious kitchen houses a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, and a work island with overhang for seating. The family room features a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves, which house the wiring for entertainment components and networking. The garage entry includes a mud bench, walk-in broom/coat closet, and a walk-in pantry. Exterior features to include a landscaped, sodded, & irrigated front yard. The rear yard features a covered porch and will be fenced in. Schedule your personal tour today! Cedar Crest is Florence's newest premier subdivision located off of W. Sumter St about a quarter mile from its intersection with N.Ebenezer Rd. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Zoned for Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W.Florence High School! Interior photos coming soon!