Welcome to your dream home in the sought-after Cedar Crest subdivision! This impeccable 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence, crafted by Doulaveris Builders, offers an open and inviting layout that's perfect for both comfortable living and entertaining. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious kitchen with an oversized work island that seamlessly flows into the dining area and family room. This home is designed for hosting memorable gatherings with friends and family. Throughout the house, you'll find stunning engineered hardwood flooring and elegant tile, creating a cohesive and luxurious feel. The kitchen boasts upgraded natural stone counters and a suite of stainless steel appliances, including a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The island even offers a convenient overhang for seating. The owner's suite is a true retreat, featuring a specialty tray to vault ceiling and a bathroom that's a spa-like oasis. Enjoy the oversized tiled shower with a rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The owner’s walk-in closet is thoughtfully designed with custom-built shelving and direct access to the laundry room for added convenience. The family room is the heart of this home, showcasing a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves, wired for all your entertainment components and networking needs. Outdoor living is a breeze with a large covered rear porch and a beautifully landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front and rear yard. Privacy is ensured with a fenced-in rear yard, offering a perfect space for play or relaxation. Schedule your personal tour today! Cedar Crest is Florence's newest premier subdivision, conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and top-rated schools including Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School. Your dream home awaits!