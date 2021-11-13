4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $379,900

Beautiful almost new construction located in desirable Wedgewood. Large master suite down with trayed ceilings. Fabulous master bath featuring a large tiled shower, soaking tub, and large walk in closet with shelves. Huge ceilings compliment the large great room with gas fireplace that is open to a fabulous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances to include an "induction" range. Upstairs features three large bedrooms. All LVP and tiled flooring throughout. Sit on the back screened porch or large patio to enjoy the backyard view, or the front porch to enjoy your neighbors. Sprinkler system front and back. Natural gas piped to patio for grilling. 4th Bedroom is Bonus Room. A beautiful home!