4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $384,000

  • Updated
All BRICK New Construction home located in in the Hallmark Subdivision. Home features an open floor plan, four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath. Owners' bedroom has an en-suite-bath. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. All Stainless appliances. Deck, two car garage, so much more!! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, entertainment.

