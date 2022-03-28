Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Wedgewood! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and has been maintained in pristine condition. Features of this home include an open floorpan, welcoming foyer, transom windows, tile flooring, hardwood flooring, built in shelving, crown molding and a gas fireplace. The kitchen includes granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, counter seating and a large eat-in space (dining room). The split floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the first floor and one additional bedroom and bathroom on the second floor. All bathrooms are granite counters and the owners suite bathroom has a beautifully upgraded tile shower. The exterior features a front porch, a spacious screened in back porch, back patio, a detached storage building, and raised gardens. Don't delay in viewing this home, it is sure to exceed your every expectation!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $389,900
