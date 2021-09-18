Welcome to the growing neighborhood of West Lakes. This home will standout among the rest! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 2016 and has been Kept in immaculate condition. There is over 3,000 sq. ft with lots of attention to detail from the crown molding, to the backsplash in the kitchen as well as in the downstairs bathroom, a tankless hot water heater and coffered ceiling. The home has a formal living room, formal dining room, as well as an eat in kitchen and den and extra large size rooms. There is even room to make a seating upstairs if you like, or if you prefer a reading nook. It's your space do whatever you desire! The open concept kitchen allows for a great space for entertaining! There is a home office tucked away for privacy, but close enough to engage in activities taking place in the den. The outdoor living space includes screened porch. The Yard is partially fenced and beautifully landscaped. Don't miss out on seeing this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $389,900
